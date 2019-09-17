SC to send $50 rebate checks to qualifying taxpayers

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – Qualified taxpayers in South Carolina can look forward to a little gift in time for the holidays thanks to the lottery.

According to the South Carolina Department of Revenue, qualifying taxpayers will receive a rebate check for $50 in early December.

The money comes from $61 million in excess revenue from taxes on a $1.5 billion Mega Millions ticket purchased in Simpsonville in October 2018.

The ticket was redeemed in March with the winner opting to take a one-time cash payout of $877,784,124.

More than one million taxpayers will receive checks.

To qualify, you must have filed a 2018 South Carolina Individual Income Tax Return on or before October 15, 2019, and you must have a South Carolina Individual Income Tax liability after credits of at least $50.

Checks will be issued by December 2 and will be mailed to your most recent address on file, likely the one on your 2018 tax return.

