SC toddler recovering after being bitten by Copperhead snake

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A South Carolina toddler was bitten by a snake and the family hopes their story will help keep it from happening to someone else’s child.

Atlas Johnson, 2, was walking in his front yard when his parents say he was bitten by a Copperhead.

Mom and dad rushed him to the hospital where doctors eventually gave him anti-venom medicine to counteract the poison.

Thankfully, the medicine worked, and Atlas is on the road to recovery.

His parents say this is a lesson to others to be on the lookout for poisonous snakes and to take any snake bite seriously.