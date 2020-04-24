SC Tourism Leader: Darlington will host spring NASCAR race

** FILE ** In this May 10, 2008, file photo, drivers get the green flag for the start of the NASCAR Dodge Challenger 500 Sprint Cup Series auto race at Darlington International Raceway in Darlington, S.C. The longtime host of the Southern 500 has become the track “Too Tough To Kill” as it hosts its first historic racing festival this weekend. (AP Photo/Mary Ann Chastain, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The head of South Carolina’s tourism agency says NASCAR will run a race at Darlington Raceway this spring.

Duane Parrish is the head of the state’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism agency.

He gave an update Thursday during a meeting of a panel Gov. Henry McMaster convened to plan how the Palmetto State will reopen after being shut down during the coronavirus pandemic.

Parrish did not say when the race would be held, only that it would come before the PGA Tour event on Hilton Head Island that’s scheduled for June 18-21.