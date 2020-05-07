SC treasurer launches 2020 Future Scholar ConGRADulations Sweepstakes

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) – State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced Thursday the launch of the 2020 Future Scholar ConGRADulations Sweepstakes.

According to the news release, 20 students from the Class of 2020 from South Carolina high schools could have a chance to win a privately funded $529 Future Scholar grant for future education expenses.

Through May 25, families are invited to enter the ConGRADulations sweepstakes. To enter, they will have to post a photo or video of their Class of 2020 high school graduate on their Facebook page with a congratulatory message and using the hashtag #FutureScholarConGRADulations2020.

In addition to the Facebook post, entrants need to also tag the nominee in the post and follow or “like” the State Treasurer’s Office Facebook page.

“May is a time of reflection and celebration for high school seniors completing classes and looking forward to graduation,” Loftis said. “I understand the hard work and sacrifices our South Carolina students and their families have made to get to this point. That’s why we want to help families celebrate their high school graduates virtually and to honor the Class of 2020 by providing 20 lucky graduates with a $529 grant.”

For more information the official rules, click here.