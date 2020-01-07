SC Treasurers Office announced new statewide financial literacy initiative

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina State Treasurer Curtis Loftis announced a new statewide financial literacy initiative.

The goal is to energize and increase the number of South Carolina teachers offering personal finance education in their classrooms.

The South Carolina Financial Literacy Master Teacher Program provides financial incentives to K-12 teachers who are experts in financial literacy and want to teach professional development workshops to other educators in their schools and districts.

Participating teachers will have access to specialized training and financial literacy curriculum resources that will better enable them to promote financial literacy education in K-12 schools.

“You cannot underestimate the importance of financial literacy. It is an essential tool for personal financial wellness, and it impacts so many facets of our everyday life,” Treasurer Loftis said. “We want to channel the enthusiasm and passion of our best and brightest educators and train even more teachers on how they can effectively incorporate personal finance education into their classrooms.”

“I am elated to participate in a program that systematically accomplishes something I have been doing for the past five years – championing financial education for all students, incorporating personal finance concepts into my classroom curriculum, and teaching colleagues ways they can introduce financial literacy into their existing classes,” said Dr. Ashley Bowers, a teacher at Ashley Ridge High School in Summerville and a member of the program’s inaugural class.