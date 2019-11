COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Nearly 800,000 rebate checks are being mailed out to South Carolina residents this month.

The $50 checks are from the winning Mega Millions ticket sold last year in the Upstate.

You will only get a check if you qualified – married couples who filed their taxes jointly will only get one check.

The State Treasurer’s Office says they still have about half a million checks to mail out.

Checks should be sent out by Thanksgiving.