SC Treasurer’s Office: You may have unclaimed cash

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Treasurer’s Office is reminding people to search their database and see if you have some unclaimed cash.

“We bet you haven’t searched your name for unclaimed money since last year – maybe even since the last decade,” the office said on social media.

Millions of dollars are transferred to the Unclaimed Property Program each year by companies that cannot locate the owners.

People, estates, businesses, and even churches or charities can have unclaimed property.

You can visit the SC Treasurers’ database online and claim your old, forgotten funds and maybe start the year off with some extra cash.

>> Click or tap here to search the database.