COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Public Safety (SCDPS) said troopers responded to more than 200 calls for service as Hurricane Ian unleashed high winds and flooding across South Carolina last week.

The agency said those calls for service were made between 6:00 p.m. on September 30, the day Ian made landfall along the South Carolina coast, through noon on October 1.

Gov. Henry McMaster, state emergency leaders, and local law enforcement agencies urged citizens to stay off the roads as the Category 1 storm brought dangerous conditions to much of the state on Friday through portions of the weekend.

Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety Photo courtesy South Carolina Department of Public Safety

SCDPS leadership and staff joined Gov. McMaster in coordinating disaster and emergency response efforts in preparation for any possible impacts from the storm. “It was certainly a team effort,” said SCDPS officials. “And each state agency did its part to ensure the safety of South Carolina citizens for the duration of the storm.”

No deaths were reported in South Carolina due to Hurricane Ian.