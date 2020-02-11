SC veteran crowned “King for the Day” on his 97th birthday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A World War 2 veteran in South Carolina got the royal treatment for his 97th birthday.

John Moore was crowned king for the day in Myrtle Beach on Monday. He was also knighted by characters from the Medieval Times dinner show.

The idea for the celebration came from Moore’s wife, Anne, who passed away just two weeks ago.

It was truly a birthday bash fit for a king, with a royal tuxedo, a royal carriage, a meal at the finest restaurant in town and a billboard to celebrate the occasion.

“The emotions are like a mountain,” said Moore. “They are heaped up and running over. I know what she would say today; ‘You’re a good man, and I’m waiting for you.'”

“He would tell me, ‘I don’t deserve this, I’m just an ordinary man.’ and I would say ‘No sir, you’re an extraordinary man,'” said Jessica Rigsbee with Amedisys Hospice.

“If my future life is as good as my past has been, I have no worries,” said Moore.

Moore has also been named the grand marshal of the upcoming Armed Forces Day parade on May 24th.