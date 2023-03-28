Columbia, S.C. (WSPA)- A South Carolina CBD and hemp company run by veterans hosted a press conference Tuesday morning calling for medical marijuana legislation to be passed.

The CBD and hemp company Carolina Dream is run by Marine Cody Callarman.

Callarman said he legally used cannabis in California for pain and PTSD.

Callarman is now leading the charge by gathering other veterans, doctors and supporters to speak at the Capitol building regarding the legalization of medical cannabis.

In 2022, the State Senate passed a medical marijuana bill with a 28-15 vote but the bill was shut down in the House.

A poll in 2021 found that 72 percent of South Carolina residents support the legalization of medical marijuana.