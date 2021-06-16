SC virus committee to offer ideas for $2.5B in pandemic aid

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Governor Henry McMaster is reconvening members of his coronavirus recovery committee to help the state figure out how best to spend the $2.5 billion in new federal pandemic aid allocated earlier this year.

Accelerate SC met Wednesday to envision how the money could reshape the state in the aftermath of the pandemic’s most deadly and economically difficult months.

The state has received a total of $8.9 billion from the federal $1.9 trillion relief package that became law in March.

State lawmakers have discretion over $2.5 billion of that pot of money.

They can put it to use for projects such as expanding broadband, addressing educational disparities and filling in state revenue losses.