SC weekly unemployment claims lower than pre-pandemic, new study shows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina has the quickest recovery in the nation for new unemployment claims with this week’s claims being lower than before the pandemic.

According to a new study by WalletHub, weekly unemployment claims in South Carolina have gone down 50.59% compared to the same week in 2019, marking the largest decrease in the U.S. Compared to 2020, unemployment claims are down 84.51%, also the largest decrease in the U.S.

South Carolina holds the second spot for quickest recovery since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, only behind Florida. Rhode Island rounded out that ranking.

These percentages represent the change in the number of initial unemployment insurance claims, meaning the number of individuals seeking unemployment benefits for the first time.