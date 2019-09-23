SC woman arrested after escaping patrol car thanks to family member

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A woman was arrested after escaping a patrol car thanks to a family member.

According to an incident report from the Timmonsville Police Department, Kimberly Graham was arrested for speeding 81 mph in a 40 mph zone. Graham was then placed in the back of a patrol car.

Family members then showed up on scene and were at the back of the patrol car “arguing with Graham in the back seat,” said the report. One of the family members then opened the back door to the patrol car when the officer was filling out a ticket, and Graham allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and ran with handcuffs still on.

Graham was booked into the Florence County Detention Center around 8:40 a.m. Monday, according to booking records. She is charged with:

escape/escape, recapture out of state

speeding, more than 25 mph over the speed limit

driving under suspension, license suspended for DUI- 2nd offense

habitual traffic offenders

Graham remains in the center as of 12:45 p.m. Monday and no bond has been set.

