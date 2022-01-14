SC woman gets prison for misusing $1.2M in COVID-19 funds

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to two years in federal prison for fraud relating to $1.2 million in coronavirus relief funds.

Federal prosecutors said 39-year-old Bridgett Dorsey of Blythewood was sentenced after pleading guilty to tax fraud and fraud related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

Evidence showed that from April to August 2020, Dorsey fraudulently applied for and received $1.2 million through nine loans.

Each of the loans had false information like overstated business revenues and an inflated number of employees.

After Dorsey completes her sentence, she must pay more than $1 million in restitution for the CARES Act fraud and $13,865 in restitution to the IRS for the tax fraud.