SC woman sentenced to prison in abuse death of toddler

YORK, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for failing to protect her toddler from deadly child abuse.

The State newspaper reports that a judge imposed the term on 27-year-old Lakeisha Jackson during a hearing Thursday.

She pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting homicide by child abuse and two counts of child neglect and abuse.

Jackson has been in jail since April 2018 when her son, Miguel Williams, was found dead in a home in Rock Hill.

The child’s father pleaded guilty last year and is serving a 23-year term.

A prosecutor says the child was badly beaten and the parents then claimed he had drowned in a motel bathtub.