SC woman wins gold medal from the International Pole Vault Competition

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – A South Carolina woman has earned a gold medal from the International Pole Vault Competition.

Alina McDonald, who is from Pacolet, competed with Team USA at the North America, Central America and Caribbean championships for women under 23-years-old.

She won first place!

McDonald is a three-time Junior Olympic Champion and in 2016 she broke the national record for jump height in her class.

She said her goal is to break the women’s world record.

“The world record is 16’7 and 3 quarters and I’m at 15’3, but being able to raise my hand grip up I should be able to do it because I grip a lot lower than a lot of the women I compete against,” she said.

McDonald is training at Northwestern High School in Rock Hill as she gets her master’s degree from Winthrop University.

Her next meet is at Vanderbilt University in December.