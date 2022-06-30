COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) announced Thursday that SC Works Online Services (SCWOS) is down due to a cyber attack.

The attack targeted Geographic Solutions Inc., the vendor that runs SCWOS and various other platforms across the country, causing a nationwide outage.

SCWOS’s job search portal and labor market information pages are impacted. This means that individuals filing for unemployment insurance claims are unable to conduct the mandatory two job searches per week on the website.

DEW has waived the online job search requirement through July 2 to ensure that claimants will be paid as long as they meet all other criteria. Claimants are still expected to search for jobs through other platforms such as Indeed.com and Monster.com, and keep a record of those searches. DEW may ask for documentation of job searches during the time SCWOS was down.

The DEW MyBenefits Portal is not impacted by the outage.

