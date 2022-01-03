SC01 Democratic candidate Dr. Annie Andrews raises over $500K in first two months of campaign for Congress

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Local pediatrician and democrat sighting to displace Nancy Mace (R-SC) announced on Monday that she has raised over half a million dollars in the first two months of her campaign for Congress.

Dr. Annie Andrews has raised over $500,000 since her campaign launched on November 8th.

“I am deeply humbled by the unprecedented support our campaign has received since announcing just two months ago,” said Dr. Andrews. “Lowcountry voters are desperate for leaders from outside of the political world who are willing to step up and deliver positive change, and that’s exactly what I am offering our district. As a pediatrician, I hear firsthand about the challenges facing Lowcountry families every day. From the health and economic challenges from COVID to the safety and quality of our schools to a changing climate threatening our coastal quality of life, I am committed to tackling these challenges in an independent and common-sense way.”

Dr. Andrews’ latest fundraising has broken the record for the most money ever raised by a challenger in the first fundraising quarter of a congressional campaign in the state, officials say.

In the first 24 hours of her campaign launch in November, Dr. Andrews raised over $200,000 with her Twitter announcement video collecting over 2 million views.