COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced Thursday that the United States Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit has lifted a federal injunction blocking the state’s Fetal Heartbeat Act from taking effect.

The court stated that after considering the Attorney General’s motion in light of the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision by the U.S. Supreme Court, “…the court vacates its previous opinion, in this case, vacates the district court’s preliminary injunction, and remands the case to the district court.”

AG Wilson called the decision a “…victory for life” and noted that there is still a legal challenge to the new law at the state level.

“But since there are no court injunctions blocking the law, it is in effect,” he said.