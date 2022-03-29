COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General (SCAG) Alan Wilson along with 44 other attorneys general wrote letters to popular social media companies this week urging them to give parents more ways to monitor their children’s online activity.

The AG’s argued that additional parental oversight is needed to monitor the activity of teens and children, especially since “research increasingly demonstrates the negative impact that social media can have on the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children and teenagers.”

While social media apps do moderate content, the AG’s said that it is often not sufficient. They recommended allowing parents to use parental control apps, which “can alert parents or schools to messages and posts on [the] platforms that have the potential to be harmful and dangerous,” as well as “alert parents if their child manifests a desire for self-harm or suicide.”

Wilson said that the companies “need to step up and take responsibility.” He continued, saying “as a parent and as the Attorney General, I see how TikTok and Snapchat harm our children. At the very least, we must expect these companies to help give parents the ability to protect their children.”

Click here to read the full letter.