COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorney General Alan Wilson will release Monday the 2022 Human Trafficking report for South Carolina which details how the state is working to prevent and respond to human trafficking.

The annual report also highlights how many cases are reported to the national human trafficking hotline and the top counties that have reported the related crimes.

Three counties in the Lowcountry made the top ten list for 2021; Charleston County ranked number four on the list while Dorchester County came in at number eight. Colleton County was tied with five other counties at number 10 on the list.

Various members of the task force will be on hand for the Monday morning presentation at the South Carolina Statehouse, including South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel and First Lady Peggy McMaster.

Wilson will release the annual report at 10:00 a.m.