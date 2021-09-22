SCarowinds returns for selected nights until October 31st

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WCBD) – The Carolinas’ largest Halloween event is back!

SCarowinds returns for the 2021 spooky season for those who enjoy all things creepy and scary.

Patrons will be able to navigate through the darkness of haunted mazes to discover another world within SCarowinds.

There will be over 500 terrifying monsters, haunted mazes and attractions, and still includes all of your favorite rides.

SCarowinds will include their “Scare Zones” attractions which include Blood Yard, CarnEVIL, Deadman’s Landing, Grave Walkers, the new Raven’s Nest, Outlaw’s Revenge, Ripper Alley, and The Hollow.

For selected nights between September 17 – October 31, you will be able to enjoy all things SCarowinds has to offer.

For ticket information and SCarowinds dates, visit the SCarowinds homepage.