SCCMA conducting COVID-19, severe weather impact survey

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Commission for Minority Affairs (SCCMA) is seeking to understand the impacts of COVID-19 and recent severe weather events on different communities.

They are conducting an online survey designed to identify “how communities are receiving information” regarding:

The COVID-19 pandemic

The impact of COVID-19 on individuals and small businesses, and the ability to receive financial assistance

The impact of the recent tornadoes (April 13,2020) in SC

The 2020 Census

SCCMA says that the survey results will help them address financial needs and the “dissemination of information” in the community.

To complete the survey in English, click here.

Para completar la encuesta en Español, haga clic aquí.