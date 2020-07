COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Commission for Minority Affairs (SCCMA) and the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced on Tuesday that they will partner to host a webinar for small business owners.

Speakers will focus on best practices for operating during the COVID-19 pandemic, such as ways to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and what to do if an employee tests positive.

Two sessions will be offered on Thursday, at 11:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Click here to register.