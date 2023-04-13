BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Two Berkeley County men are facing charges after authorities accused them of attempting to smuggle contraband to inmates at a state correctional facility.

Christopher Meredith, 44, and John Carrington, 31, were arrested and charged with distribution of methamphetamines, criminal conspiracy, and providing contraband to a prisoner.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections (SCDC), officers found the men with approximately four pounds of tobacco attached to a drone near Lee Correctional Institution on Wednesday.

Authorities also searched a hotel room that the men were staying in and reportedly found approximately 1.8 grams of rock-like substances that tested positive for methamphetamine, an arrest affidavit states.

SCDC officials said Meredith has previously served time for drug offenses.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the S.C. Department of Natural Resources assisted with the investigation.