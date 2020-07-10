SCDC takes action to prevent the spread of COVID-19 from staff members to inmates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Department of Corrections has made several changes since March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as more inmates and staff test positive.

Most recently, the department has stopped accepting inmates at certain prisons.

The receiving freeze is a result of three inmates testing positive at Lieber Correctional Institute, a prison that takes in male inmates only. The department says no new male inmates will be accepted until after July 31st.

Visitation is cancelled and only essential staff members are allowed on site.

The department put these measures in early, because it was evident the spread of the virus would start with employees who have had contact with people outside of the prison. Temperatures are checked and employees have questionnaires to fill out daily, but preventing the spread of COVID-19 is almost impossible in such close quarters.

“We have asymptomatic people that have no symptoms, they come in they fill out the questionnaire, they have COVID-19, but they don’t know it,” said Director Bryan Stirling, SC Dept. of Corrections. “They don’t feel bad, they show up and they give it to someone.”

More than 100 inmates at Tyger River have tested positive for the coronavirus. Only one has been cleared so far.

New numbers show that every prison in the state has now had at least one case of COVID-19 except for Ridgeland Correctional Institute in Ridgeland.