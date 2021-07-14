SCDC: Three arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband items to Kershaw County prisoner via drone

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) has arrested three for attempting to smuggle contraband to a prisoner at Kershaw Correctional Institution on Tuesday.
Kobrandum Kshawn Bostick, 29, Kimar Lezon Bostick, 38, and Krystal Pinkeny, 34, were all arrested during a traffic stop near the prison grounds.
SCDC reports that officers found three duct taped packages containing tobacco, cell phones, and rolling papers, and a drone.
The three face charges and are in police custody.
Lancaster County Sheriff Department has assisted SCDC with this case.
Latest news from Count on 2 delivered to your inbox! 📥 Sign up for News 2’s daily newsletter.