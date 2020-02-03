SCDCA: 2020 HOA Complaint Report available now

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) has released the 2020 Homeowners Association (HOA) Complaint Report.

The report covers complaints received from January 2019 through December 31, 2019, according to the SCDCA.

Complaints are categorized within the report, which is available in a “filterable and searchable format” on the agency website.

Some background and highlights of the report, provided by SCDCA:

SCDCA received a total of 212 HOA complaints in 2019. This is a 3.7% increase from the 167 HOA complaints received in 2018.

Of the 212 HOA complaints, 192 were usable in the report; “17 were duplicates and three did not meet the statutory requirements for inclusion.”

The top three counties for complaints were Horry County (22.4%), Charleston County (12.5%), and Aiken and Richland Counties, which tied for third at 10.4% each.

