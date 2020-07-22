SCDEW extends unemployment benefits additional six weeks

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) on Wednesday announced that they have been approved to extend unemployment benefits an additional six weeks. This is the final extension allowed under state law.

The now 16-week program was approved “because the unemployment rate for the last three months exceeded eight percent.”

Those eligible for the program “must have exhausted both their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation” and have regular unemployment insurance benefits that ended on or after June 14.

DEW will notify individuals eligible to apply via the MyBenefits portal.

