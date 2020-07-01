SCDEW launches Extended Benefits Program

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Employment and Workforce (DEW) announced on Wednesday the launch of an Extended Benefits Program, which will make available up to an additional 10 weeks of unemployment benefits to those who have exhausted previous pandemic emergency unemployment compensation.

Eligible individuals include those “whose regular UI benefit year ended on or after June 14, 2020” and who “have exhausted oth their 20 weeks of regular unemployment benefits and 13 weeks of the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.” According to DEW, this program has more strict eligibility requirements than previous programs.

Those who are eligible to apply will be notified through their MyBenefits portal. Program participants will receive the same weekly benefit amount as they received for regular UI, plus the $600 through the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program, until the program expires July 25.