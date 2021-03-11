SCDEW partnering with ID.me to prevent fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce (SCDEW) on Thursday announced plans to partner with ID.me in an effort to make the ID verification process more secure and prevent fraudulent claims.

ID.me has advanced identity proofing and multi-factor authentication capabilities, and is the only provider that offers a video chat options for claimants that need assistance.

Only individuals filing initial claims for unemployment insurance will be required to use the new process. Current claimants are exempt.

Click here fore more information.