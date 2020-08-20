SCDEW reports an increase in unemployment claims last week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s initial unemployment insurance claims saw an increase in weekly unemployment claims across the state, according to data from the SC Department of Employment and Workforce.

The advance numbers for the week ending August 15th totaled 7,255 an increase of 1,334 compared to the previous week’s count of 5,921.

This data means 7,255 people who live and work in the state filed an initial claim last week. 719,704 claims have been received since mid-March.

“Although this week’s initial claims data exhibited an uptick, fluctuation of claims data is common. Our teams have reviewed the available information and there is no significant singular event that can account for the increase. As we continue an overall downward trend in the numbers, it might present a more accurate picture to begin to look at initial claims data month-over-month rather than slight changes in week-over-week numbers. For instance, the four-week period from claim week ending June 27 to claim week ending July 18 saw 67,248 initial claims; however the most recent four-week period from claim week ending July 25 to claim week ending August 15 saw 34,279 initial claims – nearly half of the number for the prior month’s time,” states executive director Dan Ellzey.

Since March 15, 2020, the agency has paid more than $3.81 billion in a combination of South Carolina UI benefits, Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (for the self-employed and others), the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation ($600 per week) program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (extension of benefits for 13 weeks) program.

Lowcountry breakdown:

Charleston County: 440 claims

Berkeley County: 315 claims

Dorchester County: 218 claims

Colleton County: 59 claims

Georgetown County: 106 claims

Williamsburg County: 59 claims