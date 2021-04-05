SCDJJ partnering with juvenile justice reform organization

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department for Juvenile Justice (SCDJJ) on Monday announced a partnership with the Center for Children’s Law and Policy (CCLP), a national organization focused on juvenile justice reform.

The three-year partnership is meant to help the state better “serve and rehabilitate youth offenders.”

SCDJJ, with guidance from CCLP, will:

Lead statewide juvenile justice reform efforts.

Collect data on youth in the system and the conditions under which they are held.

Revise policies in critical areas such as use of isolation and classification.

Facilitate culture change within the agency.

Improve recruitment and retention of staff.

Enhance training for staff in critical areas.

Improve delivery of clinical services.

Increase programming for youth.

The goal of the program is to enhance the capabilities of the SCDJJ, which already “operates its own accredited school district, helps youth pursue career and workforce development opportunities, and provides rehabilitative and recreational services tailored to each individual.”

CCCLP Executive Director Mark Soler said that the partnership will help “ensure that the juvenile justice system in South Carolina is fair, safe, effective, and efficient.”