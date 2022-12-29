COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicle branches returned to normal operations on Thursday morning following a statewide network outage.

The outage impacted the State’s Department of Administration and other state agencies like the DMV for most of the day on Wednesday.

SCDMV officials said they were unable to process any transactions at branches across the state.

Officials said DMV branches returned to normal operations early Thursday morning and thanked South Carolinians for their patience during the outage.