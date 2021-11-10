SCDMV branches resuming in-car road tests for regular driver’s licenses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles will return to in-car road tests for regular licenses on November 15th at all branch offices across the state.

The reversion to in-car tests comes after the decreasing numbers of COVID-19 cases throughout the state.

“Like many other organizations in the past 20 months, one of our top concerns has been the health and safety of our customers and our employees,” says Kevin Shwedo, SCDMV Executive Director. “Since we are seeing infection rates decrease and the immunization rates increase, we determined that it was the right time to shift back to regular road tests so we could better serve our customers.”

The SCDMV will return to afternoon-only appointments for regular licenses and motorcycle skills testing, allowing walk-ins to test during the morning hours.

Walk-in customers will be accepted from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every day except Wednesday. On Wednesdays, branches will only accept walk-ins from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Customers must make appointments to take regular and motorcycle skills tests from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Commercial driver’s license applicants can schedule appointments for CDL skills tests every day at nine SCDMV branches. CDL skills tests include the following branches:

Greenwood

Ladson

Myrtle Beach – The Market Common

North Augusta

Rock Hill

Sumter

Applicants can book an appointment for both non-commercial and CDL skills test online by visiting SCDMVOnline.com.

“The recent changes we’ve gone through have been a challenge,” says Courtney Saxon, Director of Branch Services for the SCDMV. “We appreciate everyone’s patience and cooperation as we adapt with the health and safety of our employees and citizens in mind.”

Customers are still encouraged to wear a mask when visiting any of the branches. Customers can also go to SCDMVOnline.com to complete transactions at home.