CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – New scams are targeting DMV customers in some U.S. states and the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) wants residents to be on alert.

Officials say recently, false text messages circulated in Utah claiming recipients need to update their DMV contact information with the department. Wisconsin also warned its residents of false texts that said residents were due refunds of $110. New Jersey had similar false emails that asked drivers to validate their driver’s license information through attached links.

“These types of phishing scams are carefully crafted to mislead consumers into providing personal or financial information,” says Mike Fitts, the Public Information Officer at SCDMV. “Scam emails and text messages often contain questionable links that lead recipients to nefarious websites where scammers collect customer information.”

The SCDMV has no reports of fraudulent scams this year but the holiday season usually has a rise in scams nationwide. The SCDMV urges residents to follow these online safety tips.

Avoid clicking on suspicious links – Do not click on any links in text messages that claim to be from the DMV

Use caution on any website asking for personal or financial information – Check for the secure connection lock next to their official website address, which is https://www.scdmvonline.com

Report suspicious messages – If you have received any suspicious texts, emails, or social media messages, you are asked to report them to the SCDMV using the “Fraud Hotline” page on the department’s website.

Officials say the SCDMV does not begin transactions by text message, email, or direct messaging. Any such communication is not legitimate and should be reported.