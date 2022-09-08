MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license.

According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you must apply for a South Carolina license or ID.

In the process, you must also turn in your out-of-state license, and/or ID card, when you get a new license or ID.

If you own a vehicle, you must register it in South Carolina. You have 45 days to transfer your car’s title and registration. Click here to find an SCDMV branch near you.

If you’re moving to South Carolina temporarily — like a military member, or student — you are not required to get a new driver’s license. SCDMV reminds motorists they must still have a valid out-of-state license to drive in the state.

When you get a new South Carolina license, any licenses or ID cards previously issued by another state will be cancelled.

If you are surrendering a REAL ID card from a REAL ID compliant state, you must provide the SCDMV with the required documentation to receive a South Carolina REAL ID card.

This includes bringing the following information to an SCDMV branch:

Proof of identity, US citizenship and date of birth (government-issued birth certificate or valid US passport)

Social security number

Proof of current, physical South Carolina address

Proof of legal name change, if applicable

In addition to providing the required documentation, you must pass a vision test to get a driver’s license, and pay all applicable fees.

According to SCDMV’s website, an eight-year license currently costs $25.

For more information on changing your license, click here.