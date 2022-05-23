COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)- A South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles employee is facing four counts of bribery, according to SLED.

SLED agents arrested Andre Purnell Garner, 23, on Wednesday and charged him with Public Official accepting Bribes to Influence the Action of a Public Employee.

Arrest warrants indicate that Garner accepted bribes on four separate occasions between Feb. 25 and March 26, 2021, totaling approximately $460.

In three of the instances, the employee reportedly accepted cash in exchange for issuing driver’s licenses to individuals who did not pass the required tests, including the road and knowledge tests. Another incident involved the fraudulent issuance of a Commercial Driver’s License Beginners Permit.

Garner was booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.