SCDMV employees accused of accepting bribes

Alyson McFerrin, left, and Anna Seay, right, were both charged by the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center).

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — The S.C. Law Enforcement Division arrested two state Department of Motor Vehicle (SCDMV) employees and charged a third person with giving a SCDMV worker money to influence her official responsibilities.

An arrest warrant says Robbie Ray Biershenk, 42, of Boiling Springs gave money to a SCDMV clerk in September.

Biershenk avoided paying a fee on 18 titles he transferred into his name, as well as avoided waiting in line at the SCDMV, according to the warrant.

Biershenk gave money to a clerk named in the warrant as Alyson Leigh McFerrin. A separate warrant says McFerrin, 21, of Spartanburg entered the sales price for vehicles that Biershenk purchased as $1 instead of the sales price on the back of 18 title applications.

Robbie Biershenk (Source: Spartanburg County Detention Center)







Another SCDMV clerk is accused of accepting $200 to aid in committing fraud.

Anna Elizabeth Seay, 25, of Moore transferred ownership of a mobile home from one woman’s name to another woman’s name after receiving $200, according to an arrest warrant.

SLED charged Biershenk, McFerrin and Seay with public official, bribes, influence action of public employee, member, official or witness.

All three were booked into the Spartanburg County Detention Center on Friday.

Jail records show they were released later that day.