ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.”

Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation, according to SCDMV’s website.

Get REAL ID ready.



The following documents are required to obtain a REAL ID:

Proof of identity (e.g. government-issued birth certificate, unexpired US passport)

Two proofs of current, physical South Carolina address (e.g. current, unexpired South Carolina driver’s license or identification card, utility bill with the same name and address)

Proof of legal name (e.g. marriage license, divorce decree)

Click here to access SCDMV’s REAL ID document check.

SCDMV said all documents proving identity must be original or government-issued copies; the agency will not accept copied or scanned versions of these documents.

A valid US passport, military ID or other federal identification accepted to pass airport security can be used in place of changing a South Carolina driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID.

A REAL ID driver’s license or identification card is not required to do any of the following:

Drive

Vote

Apply for or receive federal benefits

Enter a facility that does not require an ID

Access a hospital or receive life-saving services

Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations

SCDMV’s website lists five more upcoming mobile REAL ID events in counties across the state:

Wednesday, Aug. 24: Seneca Library, 300 East South 2nd St., Seneca

Tuesday, Aug. 30: Pickens Co Library, 304 Biltmore Road, Easley

Tuesday, Sept.13: Ridgeway Town Hall, 170 South Dogwood Ave., Ridgeway

Wednesday, Sept.14: Kershaw County Library, 1304 Broad St., Camden

Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lancaster County Admin Building, 101 North Main St., Lancaster

For more information on SCDMW’s REAL ID mobile services, click here.