ANDERSON, S.C. (WCBD) — The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is hosting several mobile events to encourage residents to get “REAL ID ready.”
Beginning May 3, 2023, South Carolina residents must have a gold star on their driver’s license or identification card to show it is a REAL ID in order to board a domestic, commercial flight, enter a secure federal building or visit a military installation, according to SCDMV’s website.
The following documents are required to obtain a REAL ID:
- Proof of identity (e.g. government-issued birth certificate, unexpired US passport)
- Two proofs of current, physical South Carolina address (e.g. current, unexpired South Carolina driver’s license or identification card, utility bill with the same name and address)
- Proof of legal name (e.g. marriage license, divorce decree)
Click here to access SCDMV’s REAL ID document check.
SCDMV said all documents proving identity must be original or government-issued copies; the agency will not accept copied or scanned versions of these documents.
A valid US passport, military ID or other federal identification accepted to pass airport security can be used in place of changing a South Carolina driver’s license or identification card to a REAL ID.
A REAL ID driver’s license or identification card is not required to do any of the following:
- Drive
- Vote
- Apply for or receive federal benefits
- Enter a facility that does not require an ID
- Access a hospital or receive life-saving services
- Participate in law enforcement proceedings or investigations
SCDMV’s website lists five more upcoming mobile REAL ID events in counties across the state:
- Wednesday, Aug. 24: Seneca Library, 300 East South 2nd St., Seneca
- Tuesday, Aug. 30: Pickens Co Library, 304 Biltmore Road, Easley
- Tuesday, Sept.13: Ridgeway Town Hall, 170 South Dogwood Ave., Ridgeway
- Wednesday, Sept.14: Kershaw County Library, 1304 Broad St., Camden
- Tuesday, Sept. 27: Lancaster County Admin Building, 101 North Main St., Lancaster
For more information on SCDMW’s REAL ID mobile services, click here.