SCDMV introduces more online services

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) is rolling out additional online services, to reduce the number of people that visit the physical office.

Customers can now purchase replacement registration decals (displayed in the lower right-hand corner of the license plate) online, to be mailed directly to the customer. The transaction will cost a total of $7.10.

Customers that have recently sold their vehicles can ‘return’ the license plates online as well. Customers will enter the plate number, vehicle number plate expiration date, address, and cause for returning the plate. A confirmation receipt will be mailed to the customer. The DMV suggests recycling the old license plate.