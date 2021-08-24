SCDMV returning to modified driving exams amid uptick in COVID-19 spread

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) on Tuesday announced that it will be implementing enhanced safety measures for those taking driving skills tests as COVID-19 case counts rise.

Beginning Wednesday, masks will be required for those taking the test and those administering the test during all road and skills tests.

Beginning Monday, appointments will be required for regular license (Class D) skills tests. Appointments can be made at this link.

On September 7, the format of the test for those seeking a regular license will change. Although it will test the same skills, “the applicant is in the car alone while the SCDMV examiner scores and monitors the applicant’s skills from outside the vehicle.”