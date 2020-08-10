SCDMV to allow online license, permit, ID renewals

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) on Monday announced that SC driver’s licenses, beginner’s permits, and ID cards are eligible for online renewal.

Customers can log on to the SCDMV website, select the item that they want to renew, and enter information such as their license/permit/ID number, social security number, and date of birth. From there, the DMV will use documents already on file to complete the renewal process.

There are some exceptions that could prevent users from renewing online.

In the case of a beginner’s permit, the knowledge test must be retaken if nine months has passed, and the renewal must be done in person. Permits with “any active suspensions” cannot be renewed online.

Additionally, ID cards must be within no more than one year of expiration to be eligible for online renewal.

The associated transactions can be completed online as well.