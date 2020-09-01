SCDMV to require vision tests before driver’s license renewal

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will require drivers renewing licenses to provide recent vision exam results, beginning October 1.

Drivers will be required to either submit results of a visit exam from within the last 12 months, or have their vision tested at the DMV prior to renewal.

Those who choose to submit results electronically must have a “South Carolina-licensed opthamologist [or] optometrist submit drivers’ vision examination results to the SCDMV electronically.” Out of state providers “can complete the paper version of the Certificate of Vision Examination.”

If a driver takes the test at the DMV and does not pass, he or she will be required to follow up with a professional. That provider can then electronically submit results of the exam to the DMV, and the driver can renew online or in person.

Those “who need to add or delete restrictions associated with their vision” must renew in person.