SCDMV to resume skills tests on limited basis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will begin offering skills tests for non-commercial (Class D) driver’s licenses on Tuesday.

23 locations across the state will offer tests, by appointment only, Monday through Friday. 10 additional facilities will offer tests one day per week. SCDMV stressed that those without an appointment will not be able to take the test. Appointments can be made online.

To comply with social distancing guidelines, those administering the test will “temporarily evaluate applicants using a modified version of the skills test…[that] leverages national driver’s license standards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.” Those who pass the modified test will be eligible for a SC Class D license, assuming they meet all other requirements.

SCDMV Executive Director, Kevin Shwedo, said “it is time to resume these tests and get South Carolinians back to work. I’m confident this modified test maintains the fidelity of our examination of driver proficiency while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our customers.”

Tests will be offered Monday through Friday at the following locations:

Beaufort

Bishopville

Blythewood

Camden

Charleston – Leeds Avenue

Chester

Conway

Dillon

Florence

Gaffney

Georgetown

Greer

Irmo

Kingstree

Lake City

Marion

Orangeburg

Pickens

Ridgeland

Seneca

Spartanburg – Southport Road

St. George

Walterboro

Tests will be offered at the following locations on the following days: