SCDMV to resume skills tests on limited basis

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will begin offering skills tests for non-commercial (Class D) driver’s licenses on Tuesday.
23 locations across the state will offer tests, by appointment only, Monday through Friday. 10 additional facilities will offer tests one day per week. SCDMV stressed that those without an appointment will not be able to take the test. Appointments can be made online.
To comply with social distancing guidelines, those administering the test will “temporarily evaluate applicants using a modified version of the skills test…[that] leverages national driver’s license standards from the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators.” Those who pass the modified test will be eligible for a SC Class D license, assuming they meet all other requirements.
SCDMV Executive Director, Kevin Shwedo, said “it is time to resume these tests and get South Carolinians back to work. I’m confident this modified test maintains the fidelity of our examination of driver proficiency while ensuring the health and safety of our employees and our customers.”
Tests will be offered Monday through Friday at the following locations:
- Beaufort
- Bishopville
- Blythewood
- Camden
- Charleston – Leeds Avenue
- Chester
- Conway
- Dillon
- Florence
- Gaffney
- Georgetown
- Greer
- Irmo
- Kingstree
- Lake City
- Marion
- Orangeburg
- Pickens
- Ridgeland
- Seneca
- Spartanburg – Southport Road
- St. George
- Walterboro
Tests will be offered at the following locations on the following days:
- MONDAY
- Bennettsville
- North Augusta
- TUESDAY
- Greenville – Saluda Dam Road
- Ladson
- WEDNESDAY
- Columbia – Shop Road
- Myrtle Beach – Market Common
- McCormick
- THURSDAY
- Rock Hill
- Greenwood
- FRIDAY
- Sumter