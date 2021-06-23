SCDNR: All SC counties draught free

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Drought Response Committee on Wednesday declared all counties in the state draught free.

Previously, Clarendon, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, and Williamsburg counties had been in “incipient draught status,” due to “the very dry spring that lowered soil moisture and streamflow levels in parts of the state’s Central and Northeastern Drought Management Areas.”

Recent rainfall, including from Tropical System Claudette, brought those areas out of the dry spell.

Williamsburg County Farm Service Executive Director, Blake Badger, said that the timing was critical in preventing further damage:

“Much of the corn crop would have experienced greatly reduced yields if the rain had come one week later. Producers are wide-open finishing up the planting of soybeans in fields that were too dry to plant just a few weeks ago. While it wouldn’t take more than a week or two of hot, dry weather to see crop conditions diminish, most producers are happy with field conditions as they stand.”

The increased moisture also contributes to a reduction in wildfire risk, “due to higher humidity and the green-up of vegetation,” according to the Leslie Woodham with the SC Forestry Commission Fire Staff.