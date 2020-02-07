SCDNR: Changes to upcoming turkey season

Columbia, S.C. (WCBD) – The S.C. Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is alerting hunters of changes that will impact the 2020 turkey hunting season.

According to DNR, hunters will have to purchase turkey tags this year; in previous years, they have been free.

For S.C. residents, three turkey tags will cost $5.00. For non-residents, two turkey tags will cost $100.

DNR says that the fees will be used to fund research, habitat management, and other administrative costs.

Exceptions may be made for youth, lifetime, senior, gratis, and disability licensees, who are eligible to request a free set of tags.

DNR also noted some important dates and restrictions:

Youth Turkey Weekend on public land is set for Saturday, March 28.

Youth Turkey Weekend on private land in Game Zones 1 and 2 is also on Saturday, March 28.

Youth Turkey Weekend on private land in Game Zones 3 and 4 is on Saturday, March 21.

During Youth Turkey Weekends, hunters will have a limit of one bird, which will count towards the season limit, according to DNR.

Resident hunters will be limited to three turkeys per season, with only one turkey per day.

Nonresident hunters are limited to two turkeys per season with no more than one per day.

The season for Wildlife Management Areas statewide is from April 1 to May 5.

The season for private land in Game Zones 1 and 2 runs from April 1 to May 10. Special restrictions apply from April 1-10, during which hunters are limited to one turkey.

The season for private land in Game Zones 3 and 4 is from March 22 to April 30. Special restrictions apply from March 22-31, during which hunters are limited to one turkey.

Special restrictions apply to resident and non-resident hunters on both public and private land.

For more information, click here.