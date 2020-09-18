SCDNR: Deer hunters working to combat food insecurity

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Thursday highlighted the work of the non-profit SC Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry, which works to keep food-insecure residents fed.

The group provides “nutritious venison, legally and ethically harvested by hunters,” to residents of SC in need. It originated in 2004, when “a group of civic-minded hunters…wanted to share their harvest with those who needed the meat but were unable to hunt and process deer themselves.”

In the years since, nearly 500,000 pounds of venison have been donated to help feed the one in eight South Carolinians — 179,000 of whom are children — facing hunger.

Any hunter that wants to contribute can “donate all or part of a deer and all or part of the processing cost by dropping a harvested deer off at a participating processor and contacting SC Hunters and Landowners for the Hungry.”