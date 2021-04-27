SCDNR: Don’t be afraid of marine worms

Via SCDNR

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCNDR) is trying to calm fears about a natural phenomenon that quickly became a viral internet sensation: marine worms.

As spring season brought clamworm spawning season, boaters began posting photos and videos of spawning swarms. SCNDR says that the swarms are normal, typically last only a few days, and rarely occur near shore.

Via SCDNR

According to SCDNR, the worms are harmless and play an important role in the ecosystem. They are a source of food for many marine animals and “can tell us a lot about the health of our ocean.”

After the short-lived spawning swarm, the worms die and the cycle begins again.

