COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) on Tuesday elevated the drought status for all counties along the South Carolina coast to incipient.

The 11 counties include Jasper, Beaufort, Colleton, Dorchester, Charleston, Berkeley, Georgetown, Williamsburg, Florence, Marion, and Horry.

According to SCDNR, “low streamflow conditions and below-normal topsoil and subsoil moisture were the primary driving factors leading to the drought declaration.”

Rainfall has been below normal over the past 90 days as well, according to S.C. State Climatologist Hope Mizzell.

The drought has likely contributed to higher incidence of wildfires than normal across the state. S.C. Forestry Commission’s forest protection chief, Darryl Jones, confirmed that “wildfire occurrence has been higher than normal over the last two months, particularly along the coast.” He said he expects peak wildfire season to be in March and April.

Despite recent and upcoming rain in the affected areas, Mizzell expects that “it will take a consistent pattern of normal rainfall to stabilize the flows” in areas with significant deficits.